Sandy Beach Water Park ready to open for Memorial Day weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We’re just days away being able to lounge down the lazy river of the newly renovated Sandy Beach Water Park in Macon.

Benjamin Strong, a representative with the park’s management group, spoke with Macon-Bibb commissioners about what to expect this weekend. Strong says there are now more areas for guests to sit and relax, along with added beach games throughout the park.

They are still putting the final touches on the park, but everything should be ready by opening day, Friday. May 26th.

“There are lots of changes, I guarantee you’re going to love them,” said Strong. “We’re heavily customer service based. We’re out there to serve you guys.”

Tickets are $14 for adults and $11 for children. Tickets and season passes go on sale Wednesday afternoon. To get yours before opening day, visit the Sandy Beach Water Park website

