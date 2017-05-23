Officials warn drivers to reduce speed in midst of wet conditions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With scattered storms across Middle Georgia come slippery wet roads. Lieutenant Scott Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office traffic division says pouring rain means something else pouring in on gloomy days.

“I’ve personally worked several I worked one right off the rip because the guys were already busy out on calls,” said Davis.

Calls about car accidents on Tuesday flooded the department. Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Harris Blackwood says high speeds on slippery roads are to blame.

“People don’t allow enough room to stop and they can’t slow down and they crash into a car..it happens all too often sometimes drivers lose control and they go off the road,” he said.

Lieutenant Davis says days with lighter rain can be more dangerous simply because of drivers not taking the same precaution.