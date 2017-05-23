NYC Pride March to Be Broadcast by TV Network for First Time

The 2014 NYC Pride March floats by Broadway on its way down 5th Avenue on Sunday, June 29, 2014. Carey Wagner / for NBC News

“Channel 7 prides itself on being able to bring important, local celebrations of community spirit to as many people as possible,” WABC-TV’s President and General Manager Dave Davis said in a statement emailed to NBC Out.

The Grand Marshals of this year’s Pride March are the American Civil Liberties Union, transgender firefighter Brooke Guinan, HIV advocate Krishna Stone and Chinese LGBTQ activist Geng Le.

The New York Pride March started in 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Riots the year prior, which launched the modern LGBTQ-rights movement. The annual march is one of the most highly anticipated events nationally during

LGBTQ Pride Month in June.

