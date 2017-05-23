Massachusetts School Lifts Hair Extension Ban

Mya, Deanna, Mekhi, and Colleen Cook rally outside of Mystic Valley Regional Charter School while school board members meet inside over hair policy. May 21, 2017. Colleen Cook

“Some have asserted that our prohibition on artificial hair extensions violates a ‘cultural right,’ but that view is not supported by the courts, which distinguish between policies that affect a person’s natural ‘immutable’ characteristics and those that prohibit practices based on changeable cultural norms,” the school said.

Protesters gathered outside as administration officials voted to temporarily suspend the policy on Sunday evening.

Their chants turned into cheers a day later when they learned of the decision.

The girls’ mother, Colleen Cook, said she’s relieved her daughters can now focus on their studies, but she’s concerned for other students disciplined because of the policy. She wants to see their records wiped clean, too.

“Our fight is not over until the policy is permanently removed,” she said. “We will not stop until our goals are met.”

Related:

Massachusetts Charter School Ordered by State AG to Stop Enforcing Hair Policy

Some praised the school’s action in light of the controversy.

“The Board took the right action to suspend its discriminatory policy, and now needs to rescind it permanently,” executive director of the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association Marc Kenen said in a statement. “We are proud of the two young women, Deanna and Mya Cook, and their parents, for standing up for themselves and their rights.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sent this card to Deanna and Mya Cook. Courtesy of the Cook Family

Members of the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls mailed a card of support to Mya and Deanna on Monday. Attached to the card are photos of current black congresswomen to show the difference in each of their hairstyles.

“Your hair, nor anything about your being is ever a distraction in the classroom,” said the card signed by Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, Marcia Fudge, Maxine Waters, and others.

Follow NBCBLK on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram