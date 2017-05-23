Manchester Arena Suspect Identified as Salman Abedi

Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of an explosion in Manchester, England on May 23, 2017. A Dave Thompson / Getty Images

Laboratory tests will likely determine what kind of deadly mixture Abedi used, they said.

In Washington, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on MSNBC that the timing of the attack was “very interesting.” He noted that it happened right before the British elections and after Trump visited Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“I wonder if there’s some connection between these visits and how he’s condemned the radical Islamist terror, and then the response we see in Manchester,” McCaul told MSBNC’s Andrea Mitchell.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted support for Britain.

It was 10:33 p.m. Monday and Grande had just wrapped up her show as jubilant fans were filing out of the exits amid a sea of pink balloons when Abedi detonated his bomb, killing him instantly, police said.

In a sickening flash, a fun evening was transformed into carnage and chaos and

video shot inside the 21,000-capacity venue showed terrified teenagers screaming and struggling to get out of harm’s way.

Alison Pritchard, 34, who works as a waitress, recalled hearing “an almighty explosion behind us.”

Her friend Carole Taylor, a 49-year-old teacher, told NBC News she turned around to see “this plume of smoke coming over and all this sort of debris and embers floating from the roof.”

“When it exploded, it just rocked your whole body,” she said. “It went right through us. People started screaming.”

Initial reports indicated that some of the 59 people were hurt — some with life-threatening injuries — during the stampede for the exits.

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident,” Hopkins told reporters at the time. “Our priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “cowardice” of the bomber.

Within hours a police bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion just south of the arena in an area called Cathedral Gardens. The suspect bomb turned out to be a pile of clothes.

Then just before noon Tuesday, police nabbed the 23-year-old South Manchester man in connection with the blast.

And around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Manchester police executed a search warrant of a residence in the Whalley Range neighborhood about four miles south of the arena where they did a second controlled explosion. It was not immediately clear what they blew up this time.

Alexander Smith reported from Manchester.