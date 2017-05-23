Manchester Arena, Near Heart of City, Is One of Europe's Largest

The suicide bomb attack that killed at least 19 people and injured scores more after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night was centered outside the massive Manchester Arena in the heart of that city in northern England.

At approximately 21,000 seats, the arena is one of Europe’s largest and would have drawn crowds for Monday night’s show from all over the United Kingdom.

The arena, which opened in 1995, sits adjacent and partially above the newly renovated Victoria Station.

Manchester police said the explosion took place outside the arena as the concert ended at about 10:35 p.m. local time (5:35 p.m. ET), catching people as they exited.