Macon Parks & Rec Summer Camp balancing education and fun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a summer camp with education and fun, check out the Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation STEAM Summer Camps!

Recreation Programmer, Dominique Lewis, came on 41Today to talk about the camps.

The six-week camps will be focused on a STEAM curriculum, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. BUT, there’s also lots of fun games, sports, activities and field trips.

Each week of camp costs $30.

Camps are Monday through Friday, June 5 through July 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and there are slots open at seven of the eight locations (listed below). Swing by a location to register.

LH Williams Community Center • 325 Pursley St. • (478) 751-7036

Delores A. Brooks Park • 3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd. • (478) 751-9271

Rosa Jackson Community Center • 1211 Maynard Street • (478) 751-9169

Frank Johnson Community Center • 2227 Mercer University Drive • (478) 751-9274

Memorial Park • 764 Long Street • (478) 751-9210

Bloomfield Park • 4115 Lions Place • (478) 781-6000

Lake Tobesofkee • 6600 Moseley Dixon Rd. • (478) 621-6281