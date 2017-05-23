Macon church fights bullying and teaches teenagers to be leaders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Leaders at a local church are doing everything they can to protect their kids.

At Heritage At Houston United Methodist Church on Houston Avenue, serious discussions about bullying and what to do if someone bullies you.

Minister Lakeshie Robinson says a teenager at her church stood up during a service and told the congregation she thought about killing herself because she was being bullied at her school. Church officials say they had to do something.

Minister Lakeshie Robinson, Heritage At Houston United Methodist Church said, “Children need to know the proper channels of how to go get through the next level of bullying. Because they don’t know who to go to or to talk to and it’s getting out of hand with these children killing themselves.”

Kids also learned about trusting each other and communicating. In one exercise to build trust and communication someone was blindfolded, they had to make their way through an obstacle course taking direction from somebody helping guide them. Church officials say they want their young church members to be positive role models in the community.