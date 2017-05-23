Kids Among 22 Killed by Suicide Bomber After Ariana Grande Gig in U.K.

Ariana Grande performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Feb. 23. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Republic Record

Grande, 23, tweeted early Tuesday: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

In a statement, the pop star’s manager Scooter Braun thanked first responders “who rushed towards danger to help save lives.”

He added: “We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Bianca Landrau, the Boston hip-hop star known as Bia, who also performed, tweeted: “Guys we are okay!!!”

And singer Victoria Monét, the opening act, said in a statement that she was safe but “heartbroken that loved ones who came to have the night of their lives ended up losing them.”

“I wish I could say that I am OK, but I am not,” she wrote, adding: “Please send all your prayers up high for Manchester.”

Britain’s terrorist threat level stands at “severe,” the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, meaning an attack is highly likely.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump’s national security team was keeping him up to date while he is in Israel.

Speaking after

meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Tuesday, Trump blamed “evil losers” for the attack, adding that he won’t call terrorists “monsters” as “they’d think that’s a great name.”

He added: “We cannot stand for a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people.”

The Department of Homeland Security stressed that there was no information to indicate

a specific credible threat involving U.S. music venues.

Manchester Arena, which opened in 1995, is one of the largest indoor venues in Europe. More than 1 million people fill its seats every year. It is located near the Manchester Victoria transit station.

Local families offered beds for the night to people who had been affected by the explosion, and taxis provided free rides.

A statement issued by Muslim organizations in the Manchester area said the community was “saddened and horrified” by the attack.

It added: “The perpetrators, whoever they may be, must bear the full consequences of their actions.”

This was Britain’s deadliest terrorist attack since four suicide bombers killed 52 London commuters on three subway trains and a bus in July 2005.

Manchester is located 160 miles northwest of London. It was hit by a huge Irish Republican Army bomb in 1996 that leveled a swath of the city center. More than 200 people were injured in that attack, though no one was killed.

Alexander Smith reported from Manchester. Eoghan Macguire and Jason Cumming reported from London. Alex Johnson reported from Los Angeles.