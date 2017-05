MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – H&H is the “most iconic restaurant in Georgia” according to thrillist.com.

H&H was awarded this prize due to its history with the Allman Brothers, being around for more than 30 years, and its popularity in Macon.

To receive this award thrillist.com looked at many restaurants in each state and determined which restaurants were the most “famous.”

The website covers food, drink, travel and entertainment news around the United States.