Flights from Macon to Washington D.C. taking off very soon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Flights to Washington D.C. from Middle Georgia are taking off very soon. The Middle Georgia Regional Airport has been working to make this happen for some time now.

CEO of Contour Airlines, Matt Chaifetz, stopped by the Middle Georgia Regional Airport Tuesday morning to discuss details. Those including office space, ground equipment, and other logistics.

Contour is the airline operating the Washington D.C. flights from Middle Georgia. Chaifetz announced the airline’s change to a 30 seat jet instead of a 30 seat turbo propeller plane. He says the jet has more room for passengers and ensures they will be comfortable for their nearly 90 minute flight.

“Each of the seats has extra leg room, about thirty six inches between each seat. Which is more than you get in economy class on any airline domestically in the United States.”

Flights will be about $89, one way. Two flights will leave from Middle Georgia twice a day Monday through Friday, one in the morning and one in the evening. They will also have one leaving on Saturday and Sunday. Chaifetz doesn’t have an exact date on when the flights will start, but he assures us they will start this summer.

Chaifetz says they will be making an announcement when tickets go on sale, very soon. When they do, you can buy them on the Contour Airlines website.