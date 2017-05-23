Family Accepts Degree at Slain Maryland Student's Graduation

Richard Collins III Courtesy of Collins family

Collins said investigators told him his son was waiting for an Uber driver to pick him up while he was with friends at the University of Maryland campus.

“The suspect approached and made a threatening statement,” Collins said investigators told him. “Wherein my son responded, and then the suspect took out a knife and did his act.”

Police have said the suspect approached the group and yelled at the victim, “Step left, step left, if you know what’s good for you.” He is accused of stabbing Collins in the chest after the victim said “no.”

A candlelight vigil for Collins was held Monday evening on Bowie State University’s campus.

Bowie State spokeswoman Damita Chambers

told NBC Washington the vigil was a student-led effort.