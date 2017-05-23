English Village Mourns Girls Killed in Manchester Attack

A sign at a vigil in Tarleton, England for Manchester explosion victims Georgina Callander and Saffie Rose Roussos reads “Sleep tight little Angels,” on May 23, 2017. Alexander Smith / NBC News

“Leslie, Georgina’s mum is here and she has brought with her a flower — a flower that speaks of life,” he told the crowd, many of whom were sobbing, and some of whom could not comprehend what had happened because, like Saffie, they are merely children.

Leslie, seemingly physically crippled with grief having lost her teenage daughter less than 24 hours ago, was helped forward by the local Rev. David Dickinson and a family member. As she laid the yellow flower onto the ground everyone burst into applause; a rare moment of release.

The crowd then observed a minute’s silence before the bishop continued.

“The enjoyment of the families sharing together in the music was turned into a cacophony of awfulness, abhorrence and evil,” he said, referring to Monday night’s concert. “So perhaps part of why we come is to say, ‘This is not right. This is not as it should be.'”

He added: “We need to stand not only with those who suffer, particularly we think of the parents of Georgina and Saffie, but also we stand here because we want peace in our communities, dignity, respect and care.”