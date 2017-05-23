Desperate Parents Hunt for Kids Missing After Concert Bombing

LONDON — Anguished parents spent hours overnight frantically searching for children missing after a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester.

Charlotte Campbell told “Good Morning Britain” that she was searching for her 15-year-old Olivia after the attack that killed 22 and wounded at least 59.

“I can’t get through to her,” Campbell said, her voice cracking. “I’ve called the hospitals, I’ve called all the places, the hotels where people say that children have been taken.”

She added: “There’s no news, I’ve just got to wait…. I’m waiting at home just in case she turns up here.”

“If anybody sees Olivia lend her your phone — she knows my number,” Campbell implored.

Others also took to social media to search for loved ones, including the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry — a teenage couple missing after the concert.

British pop group Little Mix and others tried to lend a hand, tweeting a picture of the pair and a telephone number.

Earlier, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that children were among the dead and warned of “difficult days ahead.”

Prime Minister Theresa May also condemned the bomber for targeting “the youngest in our society.”

She added: “This attacks stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice — deliberately targeting innocent and defenseless young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”