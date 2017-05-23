College Student, 8-Year-Old Among Bombing Victims

Georgina Callander poses with Ariana Grande in a photo posted to her Instagram account in 2015. via Instagram

On social media, Callander was enamored by television and movie stars, Disney films, “Harry Potter” and pop singers — Grande was among her favorites.

Two years ago, she got to meet her while attending the American singer’s “The Honeymoon Tour” at the Manchester Arena. She shared photos on Instagram and gushed over how nice Grande was to her.

“I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL,” Callander captioned her picture.

“Once Upon a Time” actress Karen David had met Callander just two weeks ago at a fan convention and shared her memory of the teen on Instagram.

“It makes me so angry and it breaks my heart that such a young and promising life has been stolen away!”

David wrote, adding, “Dearest Georgina, may your kind soul rest in peace. Heaven has gained an angel.”

John Atkinson, 26

Little information was immediately available about Atkinson, whose sister asked friends not to cooperate with reporters. Atkinson, who lived in the Manchester area, enrolled in Bury College in 2015, studying health, according to his

memorial page on Facebook.

Freak Dance, a dance studio in nearby Radcliffe, said on Facebook that Atkinson took adult dance classes “and even competed for Freak Dance.”

“He was a true friend, not just to our staff but many of the parents and students from the school,” the studio said.

On a GoFundMe page posted to raise money for his family, a friend said: “John was one one in a million and loved by so many!! A true gentleman.”