Baldwin High School seniors will not walk at their graduation ceremony

MILLEDGVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A senior prank was taken too far according to Baldwin High School administrators.

35 seniors dressed in all black wearing white masks with water guns and water balloons ran through the cafeteria last week.

These students were told by the resource officer and faculty to stop, but the students did not listen. The group ran through the cafeteria during breakfast causing havoc.

The seniors broke several code of conduct rules.

According to Byron Wellman, School and Community Relations Coordinator, the incident caused two students to have a panic attack resulting in 911 being called.

Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin High School principal, released a statement about the incident. “We have worked very hard these past few years to develop a culture of respect, excellent behavior and academic success,” Price said. “The actions taken by these students was contrary to that culture as well as our student code of conduct.”

Wellman says the seniors behind the prank will not walk in the graduation ceremony, but the seniors will receive their diplomas.