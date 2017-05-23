A 'Very Horrified City' Embraces Kindness After Concert Attack

Carole Taylor, 49, (left) with her son Jago Stephens, 9, and Alison Pritchard, 34, with her daughter Carmen Pritchard, 9. Alex Smith / NBC News

“I was so scared,” her daughter chipped in.

“You were scared, we were all scared,” added Carole Taylor, a 49-year-old teacher also from Aberdeen who was watching the concert with the Pritchards. She was with her son, Jago Stephens, also 9.

“We just grabbed their hands and ran, ran, ran,” Taylor said. “We didn’t stop running until we go out down the stairs, round the corner. We had to get out of there really quickly.”

On Tuesday morning, with many streets blocked off, and countless workers stranded, Manchester was far quieter than its usual bustling self.

Haunting remnants of the night before littered the area around the police cordon.

A used makeup brush, a broken black tiara and and abandoned pack of cigarettes all told of a hasty escape in the wake of the worst terror attack to strike British shores since the July 7 bombings that killed 52 people in 2005.

Taylor described the mood in the city as “a sort of stillness this morning that I can’t explain; just a quietness that, for some people, their life has changed forever.”

She said that “to think somebody’s actually targeted that is absolutely disgusting. Awful. I can’t even get my head around it to be honest. I feel so, so sad.”

But she also credited the “amazing” community spirit in the city. “The hotel we were staying at were taking people in, they were opening the bar up, giving people drinks … we felt really safe,” she said.

The residents of Manchester — Mancunians, as they’re known — would agree.

The city is a thriving economic and cultural metropolis, which many inhabitants proclaim as the unofficial capital of England’s north.

Once a thriving textile manufacturer that boomed during the industrial revolution, it is now known for its art, culture and history — with a glut of galleries and museums — as well as enjoying two of the wealthiest soccer teams on the planet: Manchester United and Manchester City.

Perhaps Manchester has an added resilience because it has been targeted before.

In June 1996, the Irish Republican Army detonated the biggest bomb the group had ever exploded on the British mainland.

Emergency workers examine a rubble-strewn street following an IRA bomb blast in Manchester on June 15, 1996. Associated Press

Just a few hundred yards from Monday’s attack, it left no building within a half mile unscathed.

The IRA phoned ahead to warn of the blast, but still more than 200 people were injured and much of the city center lay in ruins.

“Manchester will always bounce back,” said Anthony Fisher, a 43-year-old electrician prevented from getting to a job because the police cordon. “Just look at this place,” he added gesturing to the street on which he was stood. “It was wrecked 20 years ago with the IRA bomb. It bounced back then and it will bounce back again.”

For Arshad, the taxi firm co-owner, there was another side to the tragedy of the attack.

“I would say people have woken up to a very horrified city,” he said. “It’s not something that we’re used to. But … people are reaching out, still reaching out, to see if they can help in any way, which is fantastic.”