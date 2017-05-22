What’s Right With Our Schools: “Annual Greyhound Grad March” encourages students to excel

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the end of the school year approaches, students are excited to go on to the next grade, while others are getting their diplomas.

Dozens of Jones County graduates filled the halls at Gray Elementary for the “Annual Greyhound Grad March.”

“They were really joyful and excited. Some of them were crying, but not like in a sad way, they were very happy that they were graduating,” says fifth grader Madison Wood.

The “Greyhound Grad March” aims to motivate elementary students to stay on the right track toward graduation. Graduates participating in the march went to Gray Elementary and wanted to walk the halls one last time.

Students and staff were there for support.

“We made little pom pom with streamers and popsicle sticks and things like this,” Wood continues.

The message graduates were trying to give students were to soar high and reach their goals. Elementary students understand what needs to get done to get to the next level.

“I want to be successful in life and I want to go to college and get a degree and get a good job,” fifth grader Andrew Mullis adds.

Fifth grade teacher Lisa Perry says, “I taught them when they were in second grade and fifth and it’s a very special day because we get to celebrate them being graduates. It’s so many memories and you remember these children when you look back in the year books and then you see them now and they’re so grown up. And it makes you very proud as a teacher too that you know you worked hard of them getting to where they are today.”

The seniors are starting a new chapter of their lives and elementary students are following their footsteps.

“I want to be able to walk down the hallways and visit my old schools and be able to witness that,” fifth grader Alyssa Waters adds.

This is the first year for the “Greyhound Grad March.” School leaders say they plan on continuing the event next year.