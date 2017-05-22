University of Maryland Stabber Member of 'Alt Reich' Group

Richard Spencer speaks at the Texas A&M University campus Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. David J. Phillip / AP file

Advocates told NBC News that although authorities were still investigating the specifics of this case, bias incidents and enlistment by groups espousing such ideologies has been increasing in American schools, especially after the contentious 2016 presidential election.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, told NBC News that Collins’ murder was “appalling and deeply disturbing.”

“This also comes on the heels of an increased tempo of recruiting on college campuses by white supremacists,” he said.

Greenblatt said the groups had not been highly engaged in college campuses in years past, “but this year has been different.” He added that members of groups espousing racist ideology had also increasingly turned to social media to recruit people or terrorize their victims.

ADL also said last month that according to its data, anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. surged more than one-third in 2016 compared to the year before, and jumped 86 percent in the first quarter of 2017 alone.

Heidi Beirich, director of Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, told NBC News, the group had also noticed an increase in such incidents.

“We’ve seen a rise in bias incidents from hate speech and everything leading up to attacks on people, both in the K-12 section and on college campuses,” she said.

Although the group began tracking the data much more thoroughly after the election, in its most recent report chronicling bias incidents the group tracked a total of 1,863 reported cases from Nov. 9 through March 31, including 614 that took place on school grounds. The SPLC said 330 of those incidents took place on college campuses and 284 took places in schools grades K-12.

The group also tracked 178 “white nationalist flyer” incidents, with 87 percent of those cases taking place on college campuses.

Beirich also said the group had found that “increasingly people are getting radicalized online,” citing convicted Charleston church killer Dylann Roof as one example. Roof

was sentenced to death earlier this year for killing nine black worshipers in a racially-motivated attack.

When asked about the feeling on campus following the allegations in Collins’ murder, and the incident involving the noose last month, Mitchell said Sunday there was a “tension” at the school.

“Well, I think there’s not only tension on this campus, but campuses throughout the United States,” he said.

“We’re part of America and America is seeing tension, we see it here and we’re doing our best to combat that with our student body,” he added.