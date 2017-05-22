'The Entire World Looks So Beautiful,' Kim Says After Missile Test

North Korea’s state-run television KRT said this image of the Earth was captured from a camera mounted on a ballistic missile fired on Sunday. KRT via Reuters

The solid-fuel Pukguksong-2 missile flew about 310 miles and reached a height of 350 miles Sunday before plunging into the Pacific Ocean, the Associated Press reported.

A White House official told NBC News that the missile was of a type that was last

tested in February and that it had a shorter range than tge missiles North Korea launched more recently.

South Korea held a National Security Council meeting Sunday to discuss the latest launch, which came hours after new President Moon Jae-in named his new foreign minister nominee and top advisers for security and foreign policy.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that Seoul and Washington believe Sunday’s test provided North Korea with unspecified “meaningful data” on its push to improve the credibility of missile technology.

But spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said the allies believe more analysis is required to verify whether the test showed the North had achieved a breakthrough in re-entry technology.

There is skepticism about North Korea’s claims about its re-entry technology, which is needed to return a warhead to the atmosphere from space so it can hit its intended target.

North Korea has rejected all calls to curtail its nuclear and missile programs in recent years, calling them legitimate self-defense.

It has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

Sunday’s missile test follows the launch of the Hwasong-12 missile last week which

North Korea claims can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

North Korea regularly threatens to destroy the United States which it accuses of preparing for invasion. South Korea hosts 28,500 U.S. troops to counter the threat from the North, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.