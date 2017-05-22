South African Hunter Dies After Elephant Falls on Him

An African elephant walks in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe on Nov. 19, 2012. Martin Bureau / AFP – Getty Images file

Botha and his wife, Carike, ran Theunis Botha Big Safari’s since 1983 with private hunting ranches in South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, according to the

company’s website.

Botha touted his perfection of “traditional European Style Driven Monteria hunts in South Africa,” which uses “hounds” to round up big game for hunter clients.

The company displayed several photos and videos of many of Botha’s safari hunts, and billed him as a “passionate and professional hunting outfitter operation” that gave “clients a unique exciting African safari experience.”

His first client was a Montana man who came to South Africa to hunt a leopard, and Botha prided himself that the man “got his cat,” according to the company’s website.

The company did not return requests for comment by NBC News.

Botha’s wife is expected to go Zimbabwe on Monday to identify her husband’s body and return him to South Africa for funeral services, according to the

News24. He is survived by five children.

Botha’s death garnered a large share of negative comments on social media from many who are opposed to big game hunting.