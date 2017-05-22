Some Baltimore Officers in Gray Case Face Axe After Probe

The six Baltimore police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray. From left to right, top row: Officer Caesar R. Goodson, Jr.; Officer Garrett E. Miller; Officer Edward M. Nero. Left to right, bottom row: Officer William G. Porter; Lt. Brian W. Rice; and Sgt. Alicia D. White. NBC4 Washington

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby swiftly brought charges against all six officers: five facing second-degree murder and one facing manslaughter.

Nero, Goodson, and Rice were acquitted during a bench trial, while Porter walked free after a jury standstill resulted in a mistrial.

Although the officers were not found criminally liable, the judge throughout all the trials referred to many internal rules that were perhaps not followed, which was the basis of the internal inquiry.

After repeated unsuccessful legal outcomes, Mosby dropped charges against the remaining officers.

But she said “justice” was finally served in the form of an internal investigation in a statement on Monday:

“Justice is always worth the price paid for its pursuit. This case has always been about providing justice for an innocent 25-year-old man who was unreasonably taken into police custody, severely injured while in police custody, and died due to a lack of care. If today’s news is accurate, I am relieved to know that a majority of those involved will be held administratively accountable for their actions.”