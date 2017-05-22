Registration open for performing arts, leadership summer camp in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Family Investment Center will be busy this summer, providing a “dream house” for aspiring performing artists to get started on their dream.

I Am The Arts is back at the Phillips Children’s Performing Arts Studio in the Family Investment Center in Macon and registration is open!

Gwendolyn Phillips, Executive Director of PCPAS and Karen Middleton, Chief of Resident Initiatives at the Macon Housing Authority, came on 41Today to talk about the camp.

It is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from June 6-22.

It is for kids ages 4-19 and takes place at PCPAS inside the Family Investment Center on Main Street. Registration is $90 and includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and a t-shirt.

For more information, and to register for the camp, click here.