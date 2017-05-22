One Third of Potential Cosby Jurors Already Have Opinion About Case

Jury selection in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial began Monday — and one-third of the prospective panelists said they had already formed an opinion about the case.

But only 14 of the 100 men and women questioned at Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County courthouse, while Cosby sat feet away, said their preconceptions would prevent them from being fair and impartial and basing a verdict only on the evidence.

When Cosby, 79, was escorted into the oak-paneled courtroom, a number of jurors craned their necks to catch a glimpse of him. Cosby, who has registered as legally blind, did not appear to look directly at the assembled group.

Judge Steven O’Neill addressed the notoriety of the case head-on in his informal remarks to the anonymous jury pool, which was roughly split between men and women and appeared to be more than three-fourths white.

“What’s the big hoopla?” he asked rhetorically.

“This is a high-profile case but you are not high-profile people,” O’Neill said. “You’re ordinary citizens who have been summoned for a great responsibility.”

Despite the celebrity nature of the case, the judge said it would be treated like any other criminal trial.

“I’m asking you from the moment you get here to keep an open mind,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, 86 of the first 100 people called said they knew of the case in which Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

One-fourth said the nature of the charges would prevent them from being impartial. A third said that they or a close relative had been a victim of sexual assault, but only 14 said that would stop them from being fair.

A bigger hurdle: serving on a jury that will be sequestered for up to three weeks, 300 miles from home. Two-thirds of those called said that would be an extraordinary hardship.

Andrea Constand, who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto on Dec. 30, 2015. Mark Blinch / Reuters file

Cosby’s lawyers demanded that jury selection be moved from Montgomery County to Allegheny County, arguing that a larger and more diverse location would improve the odds of finding jurors who had not been poisoned by the avalanche of negative publicity about their client.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of misconduct since the scandal erupted two years ago. He has denied all allegations and sued some of the women for defamation.

After a long silence, Cosby has given two interviews in recent weeks — which a lawyer for some of his accusers claimed was an attempt to taint the jury pool. In one of the interviews, on Sirius XM, he said the onslaught of accusations against him was possibly rooted in racism, a charge his lawyers had previously made.

“Could be, could be,” he said. “There are so many tentacles. … ‘Nefarious’ is a great word.”

Cosby also revealed that he does not plan to testify.

“I just don’t want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer as to whether or not I’m opening a can of something,” he said.