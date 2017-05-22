Newest Monroe County commissioner looks to keep progress going

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Filling the shoes of a well loved leader can be tough.

“You just can’t have anyone from this county–any two or three people, walk in and fill,” said Monroe County District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland.

The Monroe County District 2 Commissioner has changed, but the love for the county, stayed the same.

“I do respect all the work that Jim did, and he did a great job,” said Rowland. “We put people first and then we run our business based on the needs of those people and I think I can do a good job meshing those two together.”

Commissioner Eddie Rowland wanted to be out at the recreation facility because he’s passionate about all things Monroe County, and he’s ready to make it even better.

“I’ve learned a lot, I’ve been to a lot of meetings,” said Rowland. “I’ve been back to a lot of people and have talked with them and tried to work out some of their problems.”

He’s moving forward as best he can, knowing the man he replaced, Jim Ham, left some big shoes to fill.

“Jim was a great commissioner, he was a long-serving commissioner, he had a lot of contacts in the state,” said Rowland.

Ham passed away in December–now, Rowland wants to carry on what he started by implementing his first 100 days plan.

“A couple of those that are important to me, one was the hospital and the ability for the hospital to succeed if it could,” said Rowland. “And one of the things I said I would do would be to look at those reports monthly and make sure where they’re headed, they are headed in a positive direction.”

Rowland is putting an emphasis on development as well.

“I meet with the development authority CEO weekly to find out things that are going on and to find out things I can do to help our county,” said Rowland.

Making a positive change for the people.

“I just hope that I have an opportunity and I take this opportunity to do the best job that I can for the citizens of Monroe County,” said Rowland.

Rowland says he loves what the recreation department has done so far, and wants to work closely with them to keep improving.