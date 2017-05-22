Maryland Student's Dad Mourns Son's 'Horrific' Killing

Richard Wilbur Collins III, 23, was a senior at Bowie State University and was set to graduate on may 23. He was recently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Courtesy of Collins family

“Particularly, he was a child of God, and he believed in Christ Jesus, which is what we taught him since he was an infant,” Collins said. “That is all that is holding my wife and I and my daughter and the rest of our family up right now — our faith in Jesus Christ.”

Collins made it clear that he doesn’t blame either university, both of which he said have rallied to support him and his family.

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said the killing “has shocked, saddened and angered our community and beyond.”

“We must all do more to nurture a climate — on campus and beyond — where we stand against hate. We fight against hate crimes, and we reaffirm the values that define us a university and as a democracy.”

Collins said: “In every crop, there’s a few bad plants, some that have to be contained and cultivated and separated. But we understand that the University of Maryland in no way reflects this horrific act that our son was a victim of.”

Likewise, representatives of Bowie State have called in tears to “express how much they loved my son, Richard,” he said.

“I even had one of his lieutenant colonels in his ROTC unit — former commander of his unit — express to me that if she had a son, Richard is the model of what she would hope her son would be,” he said.

“I am so grateful to everything that the university has done, [that] Bowie State University has done.”