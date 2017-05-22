Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to Senate Intel Committee

Paul Manafort at the Mayflower Hotel for then Republican presidential candidate Trump’s speech on April 27 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

The committee’s letter to Page asked him to list any Russian official or business executive he met with between June 16, 2015 and Jan. 20, 2017. It also asked him to provide information about Russia-related real estate transactions during that period. And it seeks all his email or other communications during that period with Russians, or with the Trump campaign about Russia or Russians.

Similar letters were sent to Manafort and Stone, and those men sent information to Senate investigators by last Friday’s deadline, the congressional source said.

“I gave them all documents that were consistent with their specific request,” Stone said in an email to NBC News.

A spokesman for Manafort, Jason Maloni, confirmed that

Manafort turned over documents, adding that Manafort remains interested in cooperating with the Senate investigation.

The congressional source said it was too early to tell whether the documents from Manafort and Stone suggested they had fully complied with the request.

NBC News has reported that as part of the FBI’s Russia collusion investigation, federal grand juries have issued subpoenas for records relating to both Flynn and Manafort.

Flynn’s assertion of the Fifth Amendment will make it difficult for the Senate to enforce its subpoena, Senate aides told NBC News. The Senate could go to court, or go ask the Justice Department to go to court to enforce it, but either actin would require the Republicans who control the chamber to agree.

Meanwhile, Flynn can make an argument that his right against self-incrimination extends even to the production of documents that could hurt him, Senate aides said.