Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Girlfriend Outside Nightclub

A young woman is dead and another injured after they were shot during a fight that broke out in front of a Dallas nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Tiger Cabaret Club in the 9000 block of E.R.L. Thornton Freeway at about 3:50 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found a woman, later identified as 18-year-old Natalie Tavares, shot and lying next to a car. She was rushed to the hospital, but later died, said police.

Detectives learned that the shooter, Aldo Saucedo, 19, was also Tavares’ boyfriend.

Saucedo was reportedly arguing with another man outside of the club in front of his car when he reached inside and grabbed a handgun and fired at the man, police said.

The shots missed the man, but instead struck Tavares, causing her death, according to police.

The shots also hit another woman standing nearby. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Saucedo was arrested at the scene and is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.