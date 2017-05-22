Keeping Organized: Gifts for the Graduate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s graduation time around the country, so it’s time to celebrate the graduate. And once they leave home for college in the fall, why not help them remember where they came from with a few simple gift ideas to hopefully keep the homesickness at bay? Andi Willis has a few suggestions.

Her first idea is a photo book. It’s a small, portable album that prints photographs onto digital paper and then professionally bound, a perfect way to keep memories from a favorite vacation or family trip in a tidy, little package.

Second idea is just as simple: framing a favorite photo. Whether it be friends or family, or a special occasion, a framed picture can indeed say a thousand words. You can also get a digital picture frame, which can be updated everyday if it has a WiFi connection.

You can also screen pictures onto common gifts, like coffee mugs or magnets which can be used in all-around situations.

And lastly, you can simply gather all of your photos into a slideshow. It can be stored on a computer, or a cellphone, or even a website like Vimeo for your graduate to access whenever they want.

If you have any suggestions you’d like to toss Andi’s way for her to feature on other installments of Good Life Organizing, you can send her an email at andi@goodlifeorganizing.net.

Or you can visit her website at GoodLifeOrganizing.net for more ideas on how to keep your life a little more in order.