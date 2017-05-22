Israeli-Palestinian Settlement Complicates Trump's Quest for Peace Deal

Ibrahim Yacoub, points to DzAmonadz, the Israeli settlement,t in the West Bank which has been built on his land. David Copeland / NBC News

While Trump has expressed optimism at being able to help achieve a peace deal, he has also been unclear as to what that might entail.

For decades, the

two-state solution has been the foundational premise for U.S.-backed negotiations.

In the meantime, at a joint press conference earlier this year Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “

hold back on settlements“.

Experts say Trump entrusting his son-in-law,Jared Kushner, to help lead the peace initiative and his choice of

bankruptcy lawyer David Friedman as ambassador to Israel offer some indication on the administration’s possible direction. Kushner’s family’s charitable foundation has donated tens of thousands of dollars to settlements inside the occupied West Bank. Friedman opposes “imposing a two-state solution on Israel,” and staunchly supports settlements. He chairs the American Friends of Beit El Institutions fundraising group, which has also donated large sums to the settlement.

“They would concern me if in fact the president is just going to relegate this issue to them because I don’t see where in their history they show an understanding of both sides in a way that would make you believe they’re going to weigh in in a way that is conducive to a compromise on settlements,” said Shibley Telhami, the Anwar Sadat professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland, said.

Some groups do not believe settlements present a conflict. “…the settlements have served as an excuse by Palestinian leaders for postponing negotiations and for rejecting all possible peace offers from Israel,” Roz Rothstein, CEO of the pro-Israel group StandWithUs, said in a written statement.

Telhami disagreed.

“Unless you take a stand on settlements, at least a freeze or refrain or some idea that would give the Palestinians confidence that they’re able to engage in serious negotiations, not much is going to happen,” Telhami said. “It’s very quickly going to become an issue for (Trump), which is going to propel him to make a decision.”