Indonesian Police Detain 141 Men in Gay Club Raid

Men arrested in a recent raid stand in line during a press conference at a police station in Jakarta on May 22, 2017. Fernando / AFP – Getty Images

The detentions follow a similar raid earlier this month in Indonesia’s second-largest city of Surabaya, where officials published the results of HIV tests of several men suspected of gay sex, media said.

Homosexuality is not illegal under Indonesian law, but the LGBTQ community has come under pressure since government officials expressed reservations last year about activism by its members.

Two men were

sentenced to public caning last week in the ultra-conservative province of Aceh on the northern tip of Sumatra island after being convicted of engaging in gay sex. It was the first such ruling since anti-homosexuality laws were introduced in the province in 2014.

Related:

Indonesian University Tries to Weed Out LGBTQ Applicants

Aceh is the only Indonesian province that criminalizes same-sex relations and that uses Islamic law as its legal code in addition to the national criminal code.

Indonesia has strict anti-pornography laws under which offenders can face up to 15 years’ jail. The maximum penalty for downloading pornographic material is four years in jail or a two billion rupiah ($150,350) fine.

Follow NBC Out on

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram