'Everybody Was Running and Screaming': Witnesses Describe Manchester Chaos

A possible suicide blast after an Ariana Grande concert in England on Monday night left at least 19 people dead, 50 wounded and witnesses stunned.

Ivo Delgado, who attended the show at Manchester Arena, told NBC News that he heard a loud bang after the event ended and he was waiting in line to leave.

Then he saw smoke, people lying on the floor and someone with a bloody face.

“People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena,” he said.

Video from inside the 21,000 capacity venue — one of the largest in Europe — showed concert-goers rushing through the aisles. Outside, a mass of people could be seen racing down long flights of stairs.

Authorities said the explosion occurred around 10:35 p.m. local time (5:35 p.m. ET) outside the arena, near the Manchester Victoria transit station.

Majid Khan, 22, attended the show with his sister and told The Independent that an arena exit remained blocked as people tried to flee.

“Everyone was in a huge state of panic,” he said.

Robert Tempkin described confusion after the bang, telling the BBC that some people said they’d seen blood, while others believed the sound was the popping of balloons.

Attendee Catherine Macfarlane described the blast as a “huge explosion.”

People hug as armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. Peter Byrne / AP

“You could feel it in your chest,” she said. “It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out.”

Andy Holey, who’d gone to pick up his wife and daughter up from the show, told the BBC that the blast threw him 30 feet.

“When I got up I saw bodies lying on the ground,” Holey said, adding that he later found his wife and daughter unharmed.