'Don't Know How to Quit': Prisoner Faces 8th Execution Date

Alabama’s lethal injection chamber at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala on Oct. 7, 2002. Dave Martin / AP file

Arthur, who has encyclopedic knowledge of his case, is most focused on another avenue: his quest to have the killer’s wig subjected to a new type of DNA testing that could turn up genetic material that might have been missed by earlier tests.

On April 26, the governor’s counsel turned down that petition, saying it “merely recycles the same request and contention made by Arthur for more testing on a piece of evidence that has been shown to contain no DNA profile.”

Arthur said he doesn’t understand the state’s reluctance. “Why won’t they let this testing take place? What would it hurt?” he asked.

His lead attorney, Suhana Han, said that “neither a fingerprint nor a weapon nor any other physical evidence” links Arthur to the crime.

“If the state executes Mr. Arthur on May 25 as planned, he will die without ever having had a meaningful opportunity to prove his innocence, an outcome that is inexcusable in a civilized society.”

An advocacy group called Victims of Crime and Leniency said the courts have given Arthur enough second chances over the last three decades.

“He’s Houdini,” said Janette Grantham, the executive director. “He escapes and he escapes.”

She said that for many years, she had been in contact with Troy Wicker’s sister, who showed up for several executions that were then called off at the last minute.

“She died a couple of months ago so she won’t make it to the final execution,” Grantham said. “To me, that is very sad.”

However the courts rule, Arthur said, he does not plan to apply for clemency; in his view, it would amount to an admission of guilt.

“I’m not interested,” he said. “I could have pleaded guilty to this in 1982 and taken a straight life sentence but I’m not going to plead guilty to something I just didn’t do.”