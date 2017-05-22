DHS: No Credible Threat at U.S. Venues

The Department of Homeland Security said there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the United States, as England reels from an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert late Monday.

But, in a statement, the department said the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events.

American officials said they are closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena and working with U.K. officials to obtain additional information about the cause of the explosion.

The government is urging U.S. citizens in Manchester to heed directions from local authorities and be vigilant about their security.

“We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the U.K. in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident,” the DHS statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this incident.”

The explosion killed at least 19 people and injured dozens. Police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.