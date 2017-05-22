At Least 20 Dead After Explosion Heard at Ariana Grande U.K. Concert

People gather outside Manchester Arena and station in Manchester, England, on Monday night. Peter Bendicho

“Ariana is okay,” a representative said. “We are further investigating what happened.”

Likewise, Bianca Landrieu, the Boston hiphop star known as Bia, who also performed, tweeted: “Guys we are okay!!!”

British Transport Police said officers were at the arena, which sits atop the Manchester Victoria transit station. All lines to Manchester Victoria were closed, National Rail said in a statement. Northern Railway said the station had been evacuated.

Ivo Delgado, who was attending the event, told NBC News that the concert had just ended when “I just heard a loud bang.”

“People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena,” said Delgado, who said he saw at least one person with blood on his face.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, tweeted that his two daughters had been in attendance and were safe.

“But I fear for others,” he said.

