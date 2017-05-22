Arrest made in McRae murder

McRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a women in McRae.

Jarvius Jemaine Woods, 30, has been charged with the killing of Patrice Ellis, also 30.

An autopsy on Ellis’ body determined that she died of a sharp force injury, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Both Woods and Ellis were residents of McRae, and were acquaintances.

Woods is being held in the Dodge County Jail facing unrelated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the GBI at 478-374-6988, or the McRae-Helena Police Department at 229-868-2093.

Jarvius Jemaine Woods