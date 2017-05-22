38 year veteran educator announces run for Board of Education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 38 year veteran educator in Macon is declaring her run for a spot on Bibb County’s Board of Education.

Friends, Former students and fellow educators joined Lisa Garrett at Amerson Water Park Playground where she made the announcement–with almost a year before the next election.

Garret says she’s worked with nearly every school in the county over the course of her career and knows what the school district needs.

“I think I can add a level of advocacy that we haven’t had before now with my experience in special ed and early childhood,” she said.

Pam Webster was a teacher in the county for nearly 30 years and she’s a supporter of Garrett. She says she couldn’t think of a better addition to the board.

“She has been there. She’s been in the schools, she’s been in the meetings, and she absolutely knows what it takes to be successful.”

Garrett says her focuses are offering more services to special needs students in the county as well as updating any out of date policies in the district. Elections aren’t until May of 2018.