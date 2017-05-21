Trump Stresses Arms Deals and Friendship at Meetings With Arab Leaders

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Donald Trump kicked off the second day of his crucial trip to Saudi Arabia aimed at resetting relations with the Muslim world by meeting regional leaders.

Another priority of his first foreign visit — jobs for Americans — was also front-and-center with the president on Sunday touting “lots of beautiful military equipment” that U.S. workers manufacture.

Trump was at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh to participate in meetings with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Among the president’s first comments were about the tiny kingdom of Bahrain, which has struggled to contain occasional unrest since authorities crushed 2011 protests mainly by Shiites demanding a bigger share in running the country. The nation is a partner of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-linked rebels in Yemen.

“Our countries have a wonderful relationship together but it’s been a little strained, but it won’t be strained under this administration,” Trump said Sunday.

Former President Barack Obama attached human rights conditions to an arms sale to Bahrain, but ended a four-year ban on such deals after negotiations led to the release of a leading opposition leader, Ibrahim Sharif. Weeks later, he was rearrested on new charges.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting with Qatar Trump said the two countries would discuss a possible arms deal.

“One of the things that we will discuss is the purchase of lots of beautiful military equipment because nobody makes it like the United States,” he said. “First that means jobs” he said, adding “it also means frankly great security back here which we want.”

Turning to Egypt, Trump said he would be visiting the country soon but did not give a date.

Image: Trump meets with Egypt's Sissi in Riyadh

