The Flightin' Irish: Notre Dame Students Walk of Pence Speech

Notre Dame students walk out of the commencement ceremony as Vice President Mike Pence is introduced at Notre Dame Stadium on May 21, 2017, in South Bend, Indiana. Santiago Flores / South Bend Tribune via AP

“Our members lived in South Bend when Mike Pence was governor,” the group said in a statement. “We know all too well how his policies endangered or caused direct harm to public education, health care, women’s rights, the environment, LGBTQ individuals, immigrants and refugees, reproductive rights, local infrastructure, the economy of our state, and more.”

Instructions were quite simple: “Sit with a friend in your college,” read an invitation titled “Taking Back Our Commencement.”

“Stand up and walk out once Mike Pence starts to speak,” it directed. “Respectfully and quietly exit the stadium.”

Only 50 were expected to take part in the silent gesture, but reports estimated that more than 100 students headed for the exit when Pence, who earned an honorary degree from Notre Dame, walked toward the podium.

There were also demonstrators unaffiliated with the graduation ceremony who gathered near the Notre Dame campus to protest the vice president’s presence.

Participants deemed it a successful demonstration.

Pence’s remarks began as students walked out, but he did not address the elephant leaving the room — instead addressing religious liberty, President Donald Trump’s Sunday morning speech in Saudi Arabia and encouraging leadership in broad strokes terms.

“University of Notre Dame Class of 2017, this is your day,” Pence said in closing. “So go, Irish — the future is yours.”