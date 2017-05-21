Texas Border Town Sues State Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Ban

U.S Rep. Lloyd Doggett speaks during a protest outside of the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin on May 8, 2017. Ricardo B. Brazziell / Austin American-Statesman via AP

The new Texas law is the first since then. It would fine local governments up to $25,000 a day. It would potentially send police chiefs and sheriffs to jail by charging them a misdemeanor for not complying with the law. And it would remove from office elected or appointed officials who refuse federal requests to help with immigration enforcement.

El Cenizo has been at the center of the immigration debate before. In 1999, the town passed ordinances making Spanish its official language and preventing local police from asking about immigration status.

The mayor is joined in his lawsuit against the Lonestar State by officials from Maverick and El Paso counties as well, and is being helped with funding by LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens.

NBC News spoke with one undocumented woman who didn’t want to reveal her name. She said she crossed the border 15 years ago to be with her husband’s family — and said immigrants now are looking over their shoulders like never before.

For Mayor Reyes, the looming court battle has high stakes.

“I believe in doing the right thing and doing the right thing is fighting for those who have no voice and live in fear,” he said.

If the law takes effect on Sept 1, he said fines could wipe out his town’s entire $250,000 annual budget in two weeks.