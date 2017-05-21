Ohio Gorilla Exhibit Where Harambe Was Shot Will Re-Open

Western lowland silverback gorilla Harambe with a 3-year-old boy who’d fallen into his enclosure on May 28, 2016. WLWT-TV

The reopening comes about one year after a 3-year-old boy fell nearly 15 feet into Harambe’s enclosure. Horrified witnesses watched for 10 minutes as the 450-pound, 17-year-old lowland gorilla began “violently dragging and throwing the child,” as the city’s top fire official, Marc Monahan, said later.

A zoo employee fired one shot from a long gun at the animal, killing him and

triggering an avalanche of criticism.

Investigators from the U.S. Agriculture Department

later concluded that the enclosure’s barrier didn’t comply with federal standards, although zoo officials have said authorities approved the facility just a month before Harambe’s death.

The zoo later redesigned the enclosure’s fence, adding 6 inches to it.

A campaign to fund the expansion was launched before Harambe was killed, and Friday’s statement includes no details about new alterations to the barrier. The exhibit’s 10 gorillas will get new rolling hills and landscaping, modernized living areas and an energy-efficient waterfall and stream.