Nigeria's Chibok Girls: Emotions Run High as Families Are Reunited

A family is reunited with the released Chibok girls in Abuja on Saturday. SUNDAY AGHAEZE / AFP – Getty Images

The release of the 82 schoolgirls this month came after an initial group of 21 girls was released in October. Nigeria’s government has acknowledged negotiating with Boko Haram for their release, with mediation help from the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The two groups of freed schoolgirls reunited earlier Saturday, Nigeria’s Channels TV reported, showing the young women laughing and embracing.

Since the latest release, many families in the remote Chibok community had been waiting for word on whether their daughters were among them. A government list of names circulated, and parents were asked to confirm the freed girls’ identities through photos.

Both groups of freed girls have been in government care in the capital as part of a nine-month reintegration program that President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will oversee personally. But human rights groups have criticized the government for keeping the young women so long in the capital, far from their homes.

Family members cry while being reunited with the released Chibok girls in Abuja, Saturday. SUNDAY AGHAEZE / AFP – Getty Images