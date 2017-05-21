Mob Beats Russian in Cancun After He Insults Mexicans

Police contain a mob that attacked a Russian man over his repeated insults of local residents in Cancun, Mexico, on Friday. Alonso Cupul / EPA

Some of the videos include the hashtag “Lord NaziRuso,” and in one, he can be seen standing in front of a swastika on a wall.

A YouTube account that appeared to belong to Makeev had been terminated “due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube’s policy prohibiting hate speech,” a note posted on the page says.

It was unclear how long Makeev had been in Mexico, but in a statement Friday, a tour company in Cancun, Aquaworld, said he stopped working for the company in November 2015 because of aggressive behavior.