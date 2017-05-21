Memorial Opens at R.I. Club That Burned, Killing 100

Image: Station nightclub fire memorial

Workers finalize details at a memorial at the site of The Station nightclub fire, which killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others, in 2003, in West Warwick, Rhode Island on Friday. Michelle R. Smith / AP

Survivors and relatives of those who were killed have worked for more than a decade to build a permanent memorial at the site, which for years was overgrown with weeds and dotted with handmade crosses, weather-beaten stuffed animals and personal memorabilia left by victims’ loved ones.

Gina Russo, president of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation, was among the attendees Sunday. She lost her fiancé, Fred Crisostomi, in the blaze and was severely burned. She has spent the years since then recovering and undergoing numerous operations while working to maintain her health insurance and trying to raise the money to build the memorial and maintain it.

The one-acre park includes a courtyard, gardens and granite monuments with the names and birthdays of every victim.

Former Gov. Don Carcieri called the fire the “state’s worst tragedy.”

“Being here today … causes all the memories, all the emotions of that terrible night to wash back over us all again,” he said Sunday. “The raw pain, sadness and heartbreak of losing loved ones so unexpectedly lives with us always.”

Image: Image: Station nightclub fire memorial

