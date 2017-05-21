Hate Crime Suspected in Killing of Black Maryland Student

The FBI is helping to investigate the stabbing at the University of Maryland to determine whether it was a hate crime.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said at a press conference Sunday that he sought the FBI’s help after finding that 22-year-old Sean Urbanski is a member of a Facebook group called “Alt Reich: Nation,” where members post racially charged material.

Urbanski has been charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault in the death of Richard Collins III. Urbanski is white and Collins was black.

Family members told News4 Collins was a senior, who was set to graduate on Tuesday. He was recently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Collins was at a bus stop with two friends near Montgomery Hall on Regents Drive about 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Court documents obtained by News4 say Collins was waiting for the university’s shuttle bus with his friends when they realized the shuttle bus had stopped running for the night. The three decided to call an Uber and were waiting for one to arrive when they heard Urbanski screaming nearby, the documents said.

Collins and his friends watched Urbanski has he approached them. According to court documents, “Urbanski said, ‘Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you.’ Collins 3rd said, ‘No’ as Urbanski continue to approach.”

One of Collins’ friends noticed Urbanski was holding a knife with a 3 to 4 inch silver blade as the suspect stabbed Collins once in the chest area, documents said. The friend ran toward Baltimore Avenue as she called 911 and asked the Uber driver to call 911. Other witnesses stayed with Collins and tried to help him until police and medics arrived.

Two Prince George’s County police officers found Urbanski sitting on a bench at a bus stop about 50 feet from where Collins had collapsed. Witnesses identified him as the suspect and he was taken into custody at the university’s police department, documents said.

Lawyer information for Urbanski was not immediately available.

“It never gets any worse than this,” University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said at a news conference Saturday afternoon. “When I sat with the victim’s father, who is a military veteran, and his pastor and we shed tears together…I can tell you, it rips your heart out.”

The altercation appeared to be random and unprovoked, according to Mitchell.

“The assailant in this case approached and, totally unprovoked, stabbed the victim in the chest,” Mitchell said.

The victim’s friends then called 911. University police responded and took the suspect into custody by the bus stop where the stabbing happened, Mitchell said.

“I met with his family earlier today. Needless to say, they’re very distraught. They’re shattered, but they do know that the assailant in this case has been arrested, and he will be appropriately charged,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the suspect had been drinking but would not comment on what effect, if any, that had on the incident.

A university surveillance camera captured the attack.

