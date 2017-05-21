After 146 Years, Final Curtain Falls on Ringling Bros. Circus

Children watch the final day of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus on Sunday in Uniondale, New York. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

The final performance began with members of the Feld family addressing the audience and thanking the circus’ 300 workers and performers for their time with the company.

“It’s always been our goal to be able to share with families the incredible experience — the joy, the happiness and the wonderment of ‘The Greatest Show on Earth,'” said Kenneth Feld, the company’s chief executive.

Elisha Maybank of Amityville, New York, said she came so her children could experience the show before it was gone for good.

“I was able to see it when I was younger, so it’s good that my kids were able to see the show for the last time,” she said after the performance. “You know, if you have any children after this, they’ll never be able to experience this at all.”

Leshawn Maybank, 5, said he had an “awesome” time at the show — his favorite part was the BMX-bike stunts.

Ringmaster Iverson appeared beside his own family at the end of the show and thanked the audience to deafening applause.

“We hope the memories we’ve made together will last you a lifetime,” Iverson said, adding: “Thank you. Keep the circus alive inside you.”