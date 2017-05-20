'Unlawful': School Ordered to Stop Enforcing Hairstyle Ban

Isaiah Granderson, 17-year-old Junior and football player for Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Massachusetts. Kathy and William Granderson

His father, William Granderson, said he is pleased that students of color like his son can now “get a haircut and don’t have to look over their shoulders or be scrutinized.” But he added that he has mixed feelings about a “forced” outcome, and fears the school will retaliate.

“It shouldn’t have had to go this far. This whole situation should’ve been summed up in 48 hours with them apologizing,” William Granderson said. “Now, even as a father, I still have to keep an eye on them even closer.”

Parents at the school felt the policy was “discriminatory” against students of color and said they reached out to school administration in an attempt to educate them on African-American hair culture — but to no avail.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark and

state Sen. Jason Lewis condemned the school’s hair policy. Organizations such as the ACLU, Anti-Defamation League and the Mystic Valley Branch of the NAACP also said the policy was discriminatory and called for an investigation.

“I am deeply troubled by reports of black girls being disciplined for how they choose to wear their hair,” Clark said in a

Facebook post. “Too often, school policies like dress codes — both in their design and their enforcement — are disproportionately punitive toward children of color.”

Follow NBCBLK on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram