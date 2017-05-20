Tulsa Police Shooting Was 'Tragic' but Justified: Jury

Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave Shelby, right, after the jury in her case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Sue Ogrocki / AP

Last September, Shelby shot and killed Crutcher while responding to a report of a stalled vehicle in what appeared to be a routine traffic matter. In footage released from the police cruiser’s dashcam, the father of four can be seen walking with his hands up as he moved toward his car — but the video failed to capture the moment he was shot.

A toxicology report revealed that Crutcher was on two hallucinogenic drugs, including PCP, during the incident. It took at least two minutes after Shelby fired at Crutcher, striking him in the lung, before police attempted aid, according to officers.

Shelby’s defense lawyers argued that Crutcher failed to respond to commands and reached into the driver-side window while approaching his car. Believing Crutcher was reaching for a weapon, Shelby told the court that she fired her gun. Another officer at the scene had also fired his Taser.

Prosecuting attorney Kevin Gray told the court that Crutcher was never aggressive toward police or actually produced a gun, and that Shelby was merely “guessing” that he had one.

Jurors concluded that even though she chose to use her service weapon, Shelby acted in accordance to her training as an officer.

“It is possible she acted exactly as her training would dictate,” the foreman wrote.

But he ended the letter by questioning whether ultimately, Shelby should have a future in law enforcement.

“If she had any opportunity or flexibility of judgment to subdue the suspect with a less lethal force in the moments before the event culminated tragically,” the foreman wrote, “then her ability and judgment as an officer under pressure has to be called into question.”

Shelby did not speak to the media after Wednesday’s verdict, and her attorney, Shannon McMurray, said Shelby was “elated and very proud of her jury.”

It’s unclear exactly when Shelby, who was on unpaid leave, will return to the Tulsa police force. NBC News reached out to her attorney for further comment.