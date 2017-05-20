President Trump Arrives in Saudi Arabia at Start of First Foreign Trip

President Donald Trump is welcomed by Saudi King Salman upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Friday. MANDEL NGAN / AFP – Getty Images

American and Saudi flags lined the highways of the country’s capital Riyadh, along with billboards featuring Trump’s face.

A president’s first foreign visit is often read as a sign of the administration’s policy priorities and no other U.S. leader has chosen the kingdom for their initial international foray. The trip will begin with a welcome ceremony and be followed by meetings with Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The president’s royal greeting is set to contrast with the low-key reception offered to former President Barack Obama last year. That visit followed a marked fraying of U.S.-Saudi ties, while Trump’s arrival is seen by both administrations as an opportunity to reset the relationship, especially after the nuclear agreement with Iran that Riyadh vehemently opposed.

On Sunday, the president is due to address the global Muslim community in what national security adviser H.R. McMaster called an “inspiring, but direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology.”

Before leaving the United States Friday, Trump said he would use his trip to protect American interests.

The visit, which will be followed by stops in Israel, the Vatican and Belgium for a NATO meeting, comes after a presidential campaign marked by Trump’s anti-Muslim and even anti-Saudi rhetoric.

During the presidential race, Trump criticized his Democratic adversary Hillary Clinton for taking money from Saudi Arabia and other countries that “want women as slaves and to kill gays.”

He also said he saw Muslims “clapping and cheering” while the New York City’s Twin Towers fell during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States — a widely debunked claim, and pledged to stop Muslims from entering the country.

Early on in his presidency, Trump signed an eventually unsuccessful travel ban that barred citizens from a handful of Muslim-majority countries, although not Saudi Arabia.