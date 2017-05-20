Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized

Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, a team spokesman confirmed to NBC4 Saturday.

“Hall of Fame Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized. Lasorda is resting comfortably and appreciates all of the support,” the team said in a statement.

Lasorda is reportedly in the hospital for an infection, something that he has been hospitalized for in the past. According to a source close to the situation, Lasorda is resting and is expected to be realeased sometime next week.

No other details about the team’s former manager’s illness or condition were immediately available.

Lasorda, 89, has a history of heart problems, and suffered a heart attack in 2012.

Currently, Lasorda serves as a special adviser to the chairman for the Dodgers. He is in his 68th season with the team, having previously been a player and a scout before becoming both a minor and major league manager.

He managed the team for two decades from 1976 to 1996 and led them to four National League pennants and two World Series wins. He was briefly the Dodgers’ general manager in 1998 after the midseason firing of Fred Claire.

He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1997.